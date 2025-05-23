Iraq Announces Killing Of Terrorists In Airstrike North Of Baghdad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) BAGHDAD, 22nd May, 2025 (WAM) – The Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced today that an airstrike was carried out against a terrorist hideout in the Balkana Mountains, located east of Salah al-Din Governorate, north of Baghdad.
The strike resulted in the killing of several cell members.
According to a statement by the Command, after searching the rugged area, security forces discovered the bodies of two terrorists, along with weapons, logistical materials, and other equipment.
Recent Stories
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad2 minutes ago
-
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months17 minutes ago
-
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assembly in Geneva32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,514 handprints47 minutes ago
-
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on death of her mother1 hour ago
-
Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globally2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'2 hours ago
-
17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis2 hours ago
-
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join National ICV Programme3 hours ago
-
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate action, sustainabilit ..3 hours ago
-
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow3 hours ago
-
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics Show3 hours ago