Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) BAGHDAD, 22nd May, 2025 (WAM) – The Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced today that an airstrike was carried out against a terrorist hideout in the Balkana Mountains, located east of Salah al-Din Governorate, north of Baghdad.

The strike resulted in the killing of several cell members.

According to a statement by the Command, after searching the rugged area, security forces discovered the bodies of two terrorists, along with weapons, logistical materials, and other equipment.