Irthi headlines with 78 exclusive luxury products at London Design Fair 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Irthi, an affiliate of the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, unveiled 78 exclusive luxury products as part of 12 collections in jewellery, furniture, home décor, perfume bottles, incense burners and more, during the opening ceremony of the London Design Fair 2019, on Thursday.

Irthi is representing the United Arab Emirates as the fair’s "Official Guest Country Pavilion" from 19th to 22nd September.

The Council’s first product line that was launched at its highest-profile international platform to date, is the result of its two pioneering projects, Design Labs and Crafts Dialogue, both of which are founded on the creative potential of collaboration and are thoroughly global in outlook.

The collections feature luxury products that were handcrafted by artisans and trainees from Irthi’s Bidwa Social Development Programme, in collaboration with designers, artists and makers from the UAE, Pakistan, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Palestine.

Ranging from the sculptural totem-like chair stacks to landscape-inspired hand-blown Palestinian glass, the works on display include four collections from the Crafts Dialogue project and eight from Design Labs. Each collection includes three to 10 items, all made by hand by more than 40 experienced women artisans and trainees, employed by Irthi's Bidwa Social Development Programme.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations Sharjah; Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qassimi, Chairperson, Sharjah business Women Council; Reem BinKaram, Director, NAMA; Rawdha Alotaiba, Deputy Head of Mission at the UAE Embassy, London, and Raghda Taryam, board Member of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were part of the fair’s official opening ceremony.

During the fair’s opening press tour, Sheikh Fahim said, "Irthi’s participation as a guest country pavilion at the LDF is a reflection of Sharjah’s investment in social entrepreneurship, under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, and Chairperson of NAMA."

"Considered the cultural capital of the region, Sharjah boasts a thriving creative industry and a diverse population, as does London. It is clear that these common values cement the long-standing relationship between Sharjah and London," he added.

Reem BinKaram, said, "Irthi’s participation at the LDF, and the launch of its first exclusive product line, handmade by Emirati women artisans and trainees with international designers and makers, is a testament to Sharjah’s reputation as an international hub for creatives, and a great place for women in crafts to access new international markets such as this one, and achieve social and professional empowerment."

"These successes have been made possible by the directives and patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi," BinKaram added.

Irthi’s Bidwa Social Development Programme aims to provide Emirati women the vocational training and market access they need to generate a sustainable income and achieve professional and social empowerment, through commercial collaborations and regional artisan exchange programmes.

Over 60 artisans are enrolled in the Bidwa programme, who practise traditional handicrafts such as Talli (hand-braiding), Safeefah (palm-frond weaving) and embroidery. As part of the Design Labs, new trainees joined the Bidwa programme, undergoing short craft courses and soft skills training to build their artisanal capabilities and social skills.