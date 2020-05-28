Israeli occupation prevents Hebron committee from continuing restoration works in Ibrahimi Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The Israeli authorities on Thursday prevented the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee, HRC, from continuing restoration works in the Ibrahimi Mosque, in the occupied southern West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian news agency, WAFA, quoted a local official as saying.

Director of the Ibrahimi Mosque, Sheikh Hafthi Abu Sneineh, said that Israeli forces prevented HRC employees from continuing with the restoration work in the mosque under the pretext they do not have a permit to do so.

He said that work in the mosque falls within the authority of the Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and through coordination with the HRC, explaining that Israel’s decision comes within its attempt to impose its control over the Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as Cave of the Patriarchs.

The Israeli army prevented on Tuesday Muslim worshippers from offering prayers inside the mosque after it was reopened for worship with the easing of the coronavirus lockdown measures imposed since early March.