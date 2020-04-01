UrduPoint.com
Italy Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until 13th April

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:45 PM

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th April

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Italy will extend lockdown restrictions imposed last month to 13th April, Reuters quoted Health Minister Roberto Speranza as saying on Wednesday.

"We must not confuse the first positive signals with an ‘all clear’ signal. Data shows that we are on the right path and that the drastic decisions are bearing fruit," Speranza told the upper house Senate.

After days of steep rises in coronavirus cases, data this week has suggested the pace of growth in the number of total cases in Italy is slowing, with new infections coming in at 4,053 on Tuesday. Deaths have remained largely steady at over 800 a day.

Speranza added that the "battle [against the virus] is still very long."

Italy was the first Western country to introduce the restrictions and has tightened them week by week, banning all but core activities.

