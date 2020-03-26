UrduPoint.com
ITC Operates New Buses And Trips To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:45 PM

ITC operates new buses and trips to prevent COVID-19 spread

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced that it has added 36 buses and 122 trips to its public bus network on routes with high demand during peak hours.

This comes in line with ITC’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and to maintain the public’s safety.

ITC has previously added five services during morning peak hours and four services during evening peak hours to five services in Abu Dhabi City. This consequently reduced the crowding of the public on buses from 90 percent to 60 percent.

Operating additional buses and increasing the number of trips will reduce the crowding of the public on buses and will help passengers in maintaining social distances.

The additional buses will also reduce the frequency of the buses and decrease the waiting times during peak hours.

Passengers are requested to exercise caution while using public buses and to ensure leaving a distance from others. They are also advised not to sneeze or cough in the directions of others and to cover their mouths and noses while doing so.

Also, in case someone suspects illness, they are requested not to use the public buses for the safety for everyone.

ITC have started number of precautionary actions since the outbreak of COVID-19 including the extensive cleaning and sterilisation of the public transport modes and its facilities in aim of protecting the society and public transport users.

