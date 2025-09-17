Open Menu

Japan Trade Balance Shrinks Less Than Expected In August

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) Japan’s trade balance shrank less than expected in August, aided chiefly by better-than-expected exports as the finalisation of a Tokyo-Washington trade deal offered exporters some clarity.

Japan’s trade balance showed a deficit of 242.5 billion Yen ($1.66 billion), smaller than expectations for a deficit of 513.6 billion yen, government data showed on Wednesday.

Exports shrank less than expected – 0.1%, against forecasts for a drop of 1.9%, while also improving from a 2.6% drop in the prior month.

