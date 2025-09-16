- Home
- UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on global success
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation stated that the participation of UAE riders in the FEI World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders, over a distance of 120 km, in Romania on September 20, represents a new opportunity to continue achieving global successes in both team and individual categories.
Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Federation, noted that UAE riders have achieved remarkable results in the championship over the past years, winning the individual title 7 times and the team title twice, which strengthens their ambitions to further increase their record of global achievements in the new edition.
He explained that the previous achievement in Castelsagrat, France, in September 2023, and retaining the world title, serves as a motivation for the riders in Romania to compete for an eighth title for the UAE, the fifth consecutive in the individual category, and the third in the team category—further consolidating the UAE’s position on the global achievements map.
Al Raisi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for its support and care for the sons and daughters of the UAE, enabling them with skills and capabilities to compete in championships and raise the nation’s flag on international podiums.
He also praised the follow-up of Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, regarding the participation of UAE riders, providing them with all the requirements for excellence and brilliance, and crowning these efforts with major achievements, most recently winning the team and individual gold medals at the World Endurance Championship for Young Horses in France.
He highlighted the efforts of the stables and technical staff in preparing UAE riders and horses for the upcoming global event in Romania, to demonstrate high competitive spirit and reach the winners’ podium.
