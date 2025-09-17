UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on taking the constitutional oath for a new presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the President of Guyana.

