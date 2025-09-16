Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championship in Abu Dhabi

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 10:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Youth Muay Thai World Championship in Abu Dhabi has been globally praised for its professional organiSation, which created an ideal environment for the 2,000 participants from 100 countries. Officials highlighted the high standards of the event, which was organized by the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation.
Joy Fernandez, Secretary-General of the Philippine Muaythai Federation, expressed her great appreciation for the excellent organisation and the positive experience her team had during the competitions.
Eng. Abdulaziz Al Banan, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Muaythai Federation, commended the professional support provided to all delegations. He added that the event demonstrates the UAE's dedication to strengthening its position as a global destination for combat sports and its significant support for the development of Muay Thai at regional and international levels
Mustafa Jabbar, an Executive Office member of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee and President of the Iraqi Muaythai Federation, noted the tournament’s strategic importance for his team.
