Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2025) Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 8 runs in the 9th match of the Asia Cup T20, securing an important Group B victory.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 154 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Tanzid Hasan top-scored with a fluent 52, while Saif Hassan added 30 and Towhid Hridoy contributed 26 runs. For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad took two wickets each.

Chasing 155, Afghanistan’s innings ended at 146 all out in the allotted 20 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35), Azmatullah Omarzai (30) and Rashid Khan (20) tried to steer the chase but fell short against disciplined Bangladeshi bowling.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain claimed two wickets apiece.

With this win, Bangladesh strengthened their chances of advancing further in the tournament, while Afghanistan’s qualification hopes suffered a major blow.

