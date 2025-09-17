Open Menu

Two Dead, Two Injured In Vienna Shooting

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Two dead, two injured in Vienna shooting

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) At least two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident in Vienna late on Tuesday, Austria Press Agency (APA) reported.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building in the city’s Leopoldstadt district following reports of a dispute. Inside the apartment, a 44-year-old woman was found dead.

An exchange of gunfire then took place outside the building with a 44-year-old suspect, who was later discovered dead in his car, according to police.

A 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were also found seriously injured in the apartment and taken to hospital. The woman was reported to be in life-threatening condition.

Police said the circumstances of the attack and further details were not immediately clear.

