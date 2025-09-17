Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mansour Bin Zayed Congratulate Jamaican PM On Re-election
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 09:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent two messages of congratulations to Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, on his re-election for a new term.
