South Africa upstages Pakistan in first WODI despite Sidra’s unbeaten century

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An unbeaten century by Sidra Amin went in vain as identical unbeaten centuries by Tazmin Brits and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp helped overhaul the target with ease as South Africa beat Pakistan by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare in the first ODI at Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday night.

Besides unbeaten centuries by Tazmin Brits 101 (121) and Marizanne Kapp 121 (128), they were also involved in an unbroken partnership of 216 runs. In the process, Kapp and Tazmin Brits's 216-run partnership became South Africa W's highest for the 3rd wicket in WODIs, breaking the record of 177 between Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt.

Marizanne Kapp 115 (120) joined Tazmin Brits in the 10th over at the fall of second wicket and the team total at 43 but both the batters played identical knocks to make light work of the total by Pakistan. SA-W had an identical start to the innings like Pakistan as they lost their captain Wolvaardt to Saadia Iqbal in the second over of the innings. Sune Luus followed her captain in the 10th over after she was adjudged lbw to Rameen Shamim.

Pakistan bowlers looked helpless before the masterful knocks by Tazmin and Kapp and no bowler made any impact except for Saadia and Rameen. Fast bowlers captain Fatima Sana and Diana Baig were expensive as they bowled short and wide to the delight of the South African batters who found it difficult to score against the spin duo of Sadia Iqbal and Rameen Shamim. Nashara Sandhu, who is usually miserly with her left-arm orthodox slow bowling, looked ineffective before both the South African batters and leaked 61 runs in 10 overs.

In desperation to buy a wicket, captain Fatima Sana asked Natalia Pervaiz to bowl but she was expensive and gave away 13 runs in one over.

Diana Baig was the most expensive of the lot who bled 56 runs of her wicketless eight overs. Fatima Sana conceded 59 runs off her quota. Rameen Shamim was the most economical of the bowlers and gave away only 29 runs for one wicket off 10 overs.

An unbeaten 121 by Sidra Amin and a half century by opener Muneeba Ali 76 (98) helped Pakistan post 255-4 against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday evening.

Pakistan lost an early wicket after Shawal Zulfiqar 0 (3) fell in the second over of the innings after captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bat first. A second wicket partnership of 147 runs between wicket-keeper batter Muneeba Ali 76 (94) and the centurion Sidra 121 (150) ensured that Pakistan put up a big total on the board despite early loss. A third-wicket partnership of 68 runs off 71 balls between Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz further consolidated Pakistan’s position. Aliya 33 (34) almost scored run a ball and was run out in the 43rd over with team total at 218. Captain Fatima Sana 3 (5) followed Aliya in the dressing room in the next over as she tried to score fast.

Sidra Amin and Natalia Pervaiz 5 (14) remained unbeaten as team Pakistan reached 255 at the completion of the 50th over.

Ayabonga Khaka was the most successful bowler for South Africa who claimed two wickets for 32 runs off the eight overs while Tumi Shekhukhune picked one scalp for 37 runs. Marizanne Kapp was the most economical bowler who conceded 20 runs off the seven wicketless overs. Monkululeke Mlaba was the only bowler who completed her spell of 10 overs and conceded 52 runs. Captain Wolvarrdt used seven bowlers.

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp was adjudged Player of the Match for her match-defining unbeaten knock of 121.