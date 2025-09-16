- Home
UAE Affirms Full Solidarity With Qatar, Condemns Israeli Aggression During Urgent Human Rights Council Debate In Geneva
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:45 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar and strongly condemned the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted Qatar, describing it as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of an Arab Gulf state and a UN Member State, and a serious escalation that threatens regional peace and stability. The UAE emphasised that the attack constitutes a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter and a grave violation of the core principles of human rights.
Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, delivered the statement during the urgent debate held by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva at the request of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Al Musharakh expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Qatar over the martyrdom of a member of Qatar’s Internal Security Force following the blatant Israeli attack, and reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar, reiterating its steadfast support in confronting all threats to its security and stability.
Al Musharakh stressed that the security and stability of the State of Qatar are integral to the security and stability of all GCC member states. He further emphasised that any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework, warning that the continuation of such provocative and hostile rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region towards extremely dangerous trajectories.
Al Musharakh concluded by stressing that the region cannot afford further escalation and instability driven by inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech, underlining the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter.
