MGX Joins Silver Lake In Altera Acquisition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 10:15 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) MGX, a leading AI investment firm and strategic partner to Silver Lake, today announced that it has joined Silver Lake as a co-investor in the Silver Lake-led acquisition of a 51% stake in Altera. Intel Corporation will retain a 49% stake, underscoring shared confidence in Altera’s growth and reflecting a partnership that will bring deep semiconductor expertise and a shared vision to accelerate Altera’s global leadership in programmable semiconductor solutions.
Completion of the transaction establishes Altera as the world’s largest independent, pure-play FPGA solutions provider, empowering the company to accelerate innovation for customers and partners by providing software tools, development kits, IP and design service resources used to build complete FPGA solutions.
Altera delivers a comprehensive, full-stack FPGA portfolio featuring industry-leading fabric, efficient performance, and easy-to-use, scalable software for customers and developers.
With the Agilex family of products, Altera’s advanced FPGA solutions make AI more accessible by lowering entry costs while enhancing performance, reliability, and security.
With flexible, resilient supply across leading nodes and foundry partners, Altera ensures customers can build with confidence anywhere in the world.
“Altera is uniquely positioned at the forefront of the FPGA industry and AI revolution. This investment reflects our confidence in Altera’s technology leadership, its commitment to deliver for customers, and its significant growth potential,” said Kenneth Hao, Silver Lake Chairman and Managing Partner.
“We are proud to support CEO Raghib Hussain and the talented Altera team as they embark on this exciting next chapter, and we are delighted that MGX joins us as a partner.”
“Altera provides a foundational platform for next generation computing. This is an opportunity to scale a company of such significance into a true global leader for the AI era. In partnership with Silver Lake, we are accelerating next-generation technologies and ensuring Altera has the reach and innovation needed to power the digital future,” added Omar Alismail, MGX Chief Investment Officer, Semiconductors and Infrastructure.
