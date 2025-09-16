Open Menu

Defence, Martyrs' Day Commemorated At Pak HC London In Solidarity With Flood-affected People

September 16, 2025

Defence, Martyrs’ Day commemorated at Pak HC London in solidarity with flood-affected people

In a simple and dignified ceremony, the High Commission for Pakistan in the United Kingdom on Tuesday commemorated the Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Pakistan in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a simple and dignified ceremony, the High Commission for Pakistan in the United Kingdom on Tuesday commemorated the Defence and Martyrs' Day of Pakistan in London.

The ceremony also marked solidarity with the affectees of ongoing floods in Pakistan, a press release said.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Dr Mohammad Faisal highlighting the significance of the occasion, called upon every Pakistani to rekindle their spirit of loyalty and service to the nation.

He paid a glowing tribute to the martyrs and brave sons of the motherland, saying that their sacrifices forged a national resilience that strengthened the country in the face of adversity.

Dr. Faisal underscored the armed forces' pivotal role in safeguarding Pakistan's defense and security, noting that their professionalism was globally recognized, particularly after the successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos that culminated in the victory in Marqa-e-Haq.

The world saw that Pakistan defeated an enemy larger in size and resources, he added.

Special prayers were held for peace and prosperity of Pakistan, blessings for martyrs and heroes and the affectees of floods in Pakistan.

Every year Pakistan Missions’ abroad commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day with zeal and fervour across the globe where defence & diplomatic corps and community members are invited.

However, this year the ceremonies have been curtailed to express solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan.

