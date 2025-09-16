Open Menu

Tunnel Farming Of Vegetables Stressed To Boost Production Amid Changing Climate, Flood Losses

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 11:28 PM

Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, flood losses

The agriculture scientists have stressed the need to promote timely tunnel farming of vegetables for catering to burgeoning food requirements in the country especially in the wake of recent floods that caused huge damage to seasonal crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The agriculture scientists have stressed the need to promote timely tunnel farming of vegetables for catering to burgeoning food requirements in the country especially in the wake of recent floods that caused huge damage to seasonal crops.

Chairing a meeting on the vegetable production plan at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Director General Adaptive Research & Farm Training Punjab Dr. Ishtiaq Hassan said that tunnel farming can substantially increase per-acre yield and provide farmers higher profits.

He urged the farmers to adopt modern technologies and utilize all available resources for cultivating summer vegetables such as cucumber, tomato, chili, capsicum, bottle gourd, pumpkin, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, melon, watermelon and round gourd under tunnels.

He said that tunnel farming would not only enhance vegetable output but also address food security challenges by ensuring the availability of balanced diets to rapidly growing population in the country.

He said that vegetables are rich in essential nutrients including fiber, vitamin-C, manganese and folic acid which make them vital for human health.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Javed Iqbal Assistant Director Adaptive Research Headquarters Lahore highlighted the urgent need to expand vegetable cultivation by using modern production technologies to meet demand and maximize profitability.

He said that tunnel farming allows the farmers to achieve higher yield from smaller landholdings by boosting both production and income.

The agri experts including Dr. Saeed Ahmad Shah Chishti, Dr. Waseem Abbas, Saadia Sardar and Atlas Amin also addressed the meeting and said that the vegetable sciences department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute has introduced more than 85 varieties of vegetables since its inception which are widely popular among farmers.

They said that AARI department is committed to provide high-quality seeds with improved productivity potential through advanced research.

The meeting also reviewed and approved a draft production plan for tunnel farming of vegetables after incorporating necessary amendments.

The document included recommendations on disease management, pest control and strategies for improving profitability.

The scientists agreed that the promotion of tunnel farming could play a decisive role in strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural economy besides ensuring sustainable food supplies.

Recent Stories

Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost pro ..

Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, ..

44 seconds ago
 Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs. ..

Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP

45 seconds ago
 One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encount ..

One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter

46 seconds ago
 UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Champio ..

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 ..

Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion

47 seconds ago
 Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

12 minutes ago
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th ..

Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuw ..

49 seconds ago
 Global acclaim for professional organisation of Yo ..

Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..

1 hour ago
 Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to asse ..

Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness

20 minutes ago
 Three-day International Seerat Festival begins

Three-day International Seerat Festival begins

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary coop ..

Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship

Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture