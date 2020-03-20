UrduPoint.com
Jordan Announces Curfew From Early Saturday To Combat Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

Jordan announces curfew from early Saturday to combat coronavirus

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) Jordan will impose a curfew starting early Saturday to prevent people from moving except for emergencies to combat coronavirus.

The curfew across the country would start from 0700 local time (0500 GMT) on Saturday until further notice, said Amjad Al Adailah, government spokesman.

King Abdullah of Jordan enacted an emergency decree last Tuesday that gives the government sweeping powers invoked in times of war and calamities to enforce an army imposed curfew and other measures.

