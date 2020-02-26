Jordan honours winners of Crown Prince Award for Best Government Service Application

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) In the presence of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan, Yasera Ghosheh, Minister of State for Institutional Performance Development, today announced the winners of the Crown Prince Award for Best Government Service Application. The award falls within the framework of the strategic partnership in government modernisation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Held at the King Hussein Auditorium in Amman, the ceremony drew the participation of a high-level delegation from the UAE, headed by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of UAE Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future. Other delegates included Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, Mohammed bin Taliah, Assistant Director-General for the Government Services Sector at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Dr Yasir Al Naqbi, Assistant Director-General for Leadership and Government Capabilities at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Also present were Jordanian ministers, government officials, more than 400 university representatives, and the participating students.

The prize money of the first award of its kind in Jordan amounts to JD100,000 (AED500,000), distributed as JD50,000 to the first-place winner, JD30,000 to the runner-up, and JD20,000 to the second runner-up.

This year, more than 300 students from 18 universities submitted 94 applications for this challenge, 57 of which qualified for the second round. More than 50 percent of the total number of entries focused on the education and healthcare sectors.

Underlining the significance of the Award, Ohood Al Roumi said, "The Crown Prince Award for Best Government Service Application encourages Jordanian youth to contribute to society through helping government entities provide better, faster, and more efficient services with the aim of boosting customer happiness and enhancing the quality of life."

She highlighted the strength of the historical relations between Jordan and the UAE, especially in the field of government modernization and institutional performance improvement, supported by the leadership of the two countries.

The winning application, KhadamatY (My Services), was designed by Ahmed Bassem Nour El-Din Badawi and Mohamed Raed Shaher Hussein from Al al-Bayt University. The app facilitates water and electricity invoicing for the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. It also simplifies the process of obtaining these invoices, deals with delays in receiving or delivering them, and enables filing complaints about the amounts invoiced, supported by an image of the meter.

The runner-up was the SOS Jordan application that was developed by Saif Al-Din Muhammad Saif Al-Din Al-Ansari from Princess Sumaya University for Technology and Abdullah Ihab Azmi Awad from the Applied Science Private University. The app enables immediate access to emergency services through launching a distress call to the nearest hospital or police station, accompanied by the location of the callers and information about any medical conditions they may have. Users can also alert their relatives and friends about the distress call by text message.

The third place was awarded to Vaccine Jo, an application developed by Amr Imad Al Darawshe and Alina Sami Abu Siam from Princess Sumaya University for Technology. The app manages, organises, and tracks the vaccinations of newborns and children. It also serves as a one-stop information resource that provides a comprehensive explanation of the vaccines, including their side effects, and lists of the health centres in which they are available. In addition, it provides an overview of the vaccination campaigns conducted by the Ministry of Health, their dates, and ways to participate.

The second edition of the Award was launched in February 2020, and the results will be announced in February 2021. This year witnessed the addition of new categories that will be announced shortly.