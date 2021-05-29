(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2021) AMMAN, 29th May 2021 (WAM) - Jordanian Environment Minister, Nabil Masarweh, voiced his country's support to the UAE's efforts to host the Conference of Parties 28 (COP 28) the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

"The Ministry of Environment values and appreciate this great Arab role played by the UAE, which serves joint Arab action related to environmental issues in general, and climate change in particular, " Masarweh said in a statement carried by the Jordan news Agency (Petra) on Saturday.