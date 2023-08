Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Advanced Technology Research Council Board of Directors

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed,Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to restructure the Advanced Technology Research Council board of Directors.

Chaired by His Highness, the Board of Directors will include Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab and Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council.