Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with leaders from Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Indonesia, calling the Gaza-focused meeting “very successful.” U.S. media reported Washington seeks Arab and Muslim nations’ role in Gaza security and reconstruction.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24,2025) U.S. President Donald Trump met with heads of Muslim countries in New York for nearly 50 minutes, with detailed discussions centered on the Gaza conflict and the broader middle East situation.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with leaders from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Indonesia. Afterward, Trump and the Muslim leaders left the hall without making any statements, but later, the U.S. President told the media the meeting had been “very successful,” particularly regarding Gaza. He added that talks with all “major players except Israel” had been positive, and that he would soon meet Israeli leaders as well. “I believe we can take some steps for Gaza,” Trump said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also described the talks as “very useful.”

At the start of the meeting, President Trump declared, “We want to end the Gaza war, and we will end it.

It may be ended right now.” He stressed that this was one of the most important meetings of his presidency, as it aimed to resolve a crisis “that we did not start.”

Earlier, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Trump criticized countries recognizing a Palestinian state, saying such recognition would amount to “rewarding Hamas for atrocities.” He emphasized that the U.S. wants a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and the return of the bodies of 38 captives allegedly killed by Hamas. He further claimed that Hamas had rejected peace offers and insisted that those who truly support peace should focus on securing the hostages’ release.

Meanwhile, U.S. media reports claimed that Washington urged Arab and Muslim nations to consider sending troops to Gaza to enable Israel’s withdrawal. The reports also suggested the U.S. wants these countries to contribute financially to post-war reconstruction and governance transition in Palestine.