TikToker Sehar Hayat Confirms Divorce From Sami Rasheed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:34 AM

Influencer Sehar Hayat confirmed she and singer Sami Rasheed have separated, clarifying he remains the father of their daughter. She urged fans to respect her privacy and avoid further discussion on the matter.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) TikToker and social media influencer Sehar Hayat has confirmed her separation from her husband, Sami Rasheed, during a recent Q&A session on Instagram.

Responding to a fan’s question about divorce, Sehar revealed that she and Sami are no longer together but clarified that he will always remain the father of their daughter, Era, and there should be no doubts about that.

She emphasized that she will teach her daughter to respect both parents and that no one has been stopped from meeting the child. “Such matters should not be decided based on personal wishes but according to Pakistan’s law,” she added.

Sehar also appealed to fans to respect her privacy and avoid further discussion on the matter, stressing that everyone is aware of the country’s laws and she hopes the topic will not be dragged any further.

It may be recalled that Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed were married in December 2022 and share a daughter who now lives with Sehar. Rumors of their separation had surfaced earlier, which Sami had denied at the time. However, Sehar has now formally confirmed the divorce.

