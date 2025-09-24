TikToker Sehar Hayat Confirms Divorce From Sami Rasheed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:34 AM
Influencer Sehar Hayat confirmed she and singer Sami Rasheed have separated, clarifying he remains the father of their daughter. She urged fans to respect her privacy and avoid further discussion on the matter.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) TikToker and social media influencer Sehar Hayat has confirmed her separation from her husband, Sami Rasheed, during a recent Q&A session on Instagram.
Responding to a fan’s question about divorce, Sehar revealed that she and Sami are no longer together but clarified that he will always remain the father of their daughter, Era, and there should be no doubts about that.
She emphasized that she will teach her daughter to respect both parents and that no one has been stopped from meeting the child. “Such matters should not be decided based on personal wishes but according to Pakistan’s law,” she added.
Sehar also appealed to fans to respect her privacy and avoid further discussion on the matter, stressing that everyone is aware of the country’s laws and she hopes the topic will not be dragged any further.
It may be recalled that Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed were married in December 2022 and share a daughter who now lives with Sehar. Rumors of their separation had surfaced earlier, which Sami had denied at the time. However, Sehar has now formally confirmed the divorce.
Recent Stories
TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral meeting hosted by US President i ..
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed2 minutes ago
-
PES responds 20 emergency during last 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC7 minutes ago
-
Istehkam forum lauds PM Shehbaz Sharif's firm resolve on Kashmir issue's settlement36 minutes ago
-
AJK HC orders to immediately make appointment CEC under interim constitution36 minutes ago
-
Polling underway for LG by-elections in 14 districts56 minutes ago
-
PM Sharif, Trump exchange pleasantries at Arab-Islamic Summit on UNGA sidelines8 hours ago
-
Saudi envoy highlights ‘iron brotherhood’ with Pakistan at Kingdom’s 95th National Day celebra ..9 hours ago
-
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Change Coordinator discuss post-flood recovery, climate resilience10 hours ago
-
DPM Dar meets Turkiye's President Erdogan, Bahrain's FM Dr Abdullatif11 hours ago
-
Gaza has become a graveyard for humanity, global conscience; time for action, not words: Dar11 hours ago
-
2nd Chief Of Naval Staff Int'l Sailing Regatta-2025 commences in Karachi12 hours ago