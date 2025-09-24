China's E-commerce Sector Thrives In First 8 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 09:30 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) China's e-commerce sector continued to develop steadily and healthily from January to August, expanding the consumption of goods and services, accelerating innovative applications of artificial intelligence (AI), and promoting mutually beneficial international trade and economic cooperation, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) published on Monday.
According to Global Times, a cooperation and innovative development conference involving "Silk Road E-commerce" was held for the first time during the 7th China-Arab States Expo, attracting more than 300 domestic and international representatives. The ministry also organised a China-Arab e-commerce exchange for the first time, marking an initial step toward institutionalising e-commerce mechanisms, the statement noted.
Meetings of the China-Kazakhstan and China-Uzbekistan e-commerce working groups were also conducted to advance policy exchanges, industry alignment, capacity building and local cooperation. From January to August, key monitored platforms reported sales growth of 160.1 percent for Indonesian bird's nest products, 143.
2 percent for Kazakhstani safflower seed oil, and 94.6 percent for Uzbekistani confectionery, the ministry said.
In addition, online retail boosts domestic consumption. Initiatives such as quality e-commerce development and digital consumption enhancement have been deeply implemented, stimulating consumer vitality.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, national online retail sales grew by 9.6 percent from January to August, with online retail sales of physical goods increasing by 6.4 percent.
Data monitoring by the MOFCOM showed that online sales of home appliances and digital products grew rapidly, with smart wearables seeing growth of 25.2 percent, computers of 23.7 percent, and mobile phones of 20.2 percent. Online services consumption grew by 18.9 percent, with online sales of tourism services rising 25.5 percent and catering up by 19.1 percent.
In the first half of the year, major listed e-commerce platforms reported research and development intensity ranging from 6.2 percent to 24.5 percent, surpassing the average for listed companies.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day
Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..
UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
More Stories From Middle East
-
China's e-commerce sector thrives in first 8 months6 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral meeting hosted by US President in New York5 hours ago
-
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait8 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passing of Saudi Grand Muf ..8 hours ago
-
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history9 hours ago
-
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage10 hours ago
-
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day10 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passing of Saudi Grand Muf ..10 hours ago
-
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos10 hours ago
-
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food security, trade11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched11 hours ago
-
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly11 hours ago