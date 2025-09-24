World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda

(@Abdulla99267510)

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met World Bank President Ajay Banga in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, where Pakistan’s reform initiatives came under discussion.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Information Minister Atta Tarar were also present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister briefed the World Bank chief on Pakistan’s comprehensive reform agenda and appreciated the Bank’s long-standing support during the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating 2022 floods.

Shehbaz Sharif also lauded Banga’s leadership in streamlining operations, mobilizing private sector resources, and transforming the World Bank into a faster and more effective development partner. He further welcomed the Bank’s new Country Partnership Framework (2026–2035).

World Bank President Ajay Banga, in turn, praised Pakistan’s reform measures and expressed support for continued cooperation.