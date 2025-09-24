Open Menu

World Bank President Hails Pakistan’s Reform Agenda

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:22 AM

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda

PM Shehbaz Sharif met World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the UNGA, where Banga praised Pakistan’s reform measures. The Prime Minister welcomed the Bank’s new Country Partnership Framework 2026–2035.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met World Bank President Ajay Banga in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, where Pakistan’s reform initiatives came under discussion.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Information Minister Atta Tarar were also present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister briefed the World Bank chief on Pakistan’s comprehensive reform agenda and appreciated the Bank’s long-standing support during the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating 2022 floods.

Shehbaz Sharif also lauded Banga’s leadership in streamlining operations, mobilizing private sector resources, and transforming the World Bank into a faster and more effective development partner. He further welcomed the Bank’s new Country Partnership Framework (2026–2035).

World Bank President Ajay Banga, in turn, praised Pakistan’s reform measures and expressed support for continued cooperation.

Related Topics

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Bank United Nations Information Minister Ishaq Dar Bank New York

Recent Stories

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform age ..

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda

3 minutes ago
 Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Ga ..

Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict

9 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with numb ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral meeting hosted by US President i ..

7 hours ago
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming minister ..

GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait

10 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian ..

Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..

10 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UA ..

Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history

11 hours ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights ri ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage

11 hours ago
 UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in ..

UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day

11 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial ..

Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World