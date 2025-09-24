Karachi Dealers Hand Over Stolen Phones Worth Rs 2.2m To CPLC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:29 AM
The Electronics Dealers Association submitted 145 recovered mobile phones, valued at Rs 2.2 million, to the CPLC. The group says it has so far returned stolen phones worth Rs 260 million to citizens under a strict verification SOP.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) The Karachi Electronics Dealers Association has handed over stolen and snatched mobile phones worth Rs 2.2 million to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).
According to the Association’s President, Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, 145 mobile phones recovered with the cooperation of police and CPLC were officially submitted, while another 150 devices will be handed over soon before being returned to their rightful owners.
He said the Association has so far recovered stolen and snatched phones worth Rs 260 million from the market and returned them to citizens.
Under a strict SOP developed in collaboration with police and CPLC, verification of IMEI numbers and CNICs is mandatory before buying or selling any mobile phone in Karachi.
If a phone brought for sale is reported stolen or snatched, its IMEI number is flagged, and the handset is handed over to CPLC. Rizwan Irfan added that while the SOP is currently limited to Karachi, its expansion across Sindh could help recover many more stolen devices.
Recent Stories
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in multilateral meeting hosted by US President i ..
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PES responds 20 emergency during last 24 hours22 seconds ago
-
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC1 minute ago
-
Istehkam forum lauds PM Shehbaz Sharif's firm resolve on Kashmir issue's settlement30 minutes ago
-
AJK HC orders to immediately make appointment CEC under interim constitution30 minutes ago
-
Polling underway for LG by-elections in 14 districts50 minutes ago
-
PM Sharif, Trump exchange pleasantries at Arab-Islamic Summit on UNGA sidelines8 hours ago
-
Saudi envoy highlights ‘iron brotherhood’ with Pakistan at Kingdom’s 95th National Day celebra ..9 hours ago
-
Governor KP, PM’s Climate Change Coordinator discuss post-flood recovery, climate resilience10 hours ago
-
DPM Dar meets Turkiye's President Erdogan, Bahrain's FM Dr Abdullatif11 hours ago
-
Gaza has become a graveyard for humanity, global conscience; time for action, not words: Dar11 hours ago
-
2nd Chief Of Naval Staff Int'l Sailing Regatta-2025 commences in Karachi12 hours ago
-
All Afghan refugees must go back: Asif12 hours ago