Karachi Dealers Hand Over Stolen Phones Worth Rs 2.2m To CPLC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:29 AM

The Electronics Dealers Association submitted 145 recovered mobile phones, valued at Rs 2.2 million, to the CPLC. The group says it has so far returned stolen phones worth Rs 260 million to citizens under a strict verification SOP.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) The Karachi Electronics Dealers Association has handed over stolen and snatched mobile phones worth Rs 2.2 million to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

According to the Association’s President, Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, 145 mobile phones recovered with the cooperation of police and CPLC were officially submitted, while another 150 devices will be handed over soon before being returned to their rightful owners.

He said the Association has so far recovered stolen and snatched phones worth Rs 260 million from the market and returned them to citizens.

Under a strict SOP developed in collaboration with police and CPLC, verification of IMEI numbers and CNICs is mandatory before buying or selling any mobile phone in Karachi.

If a phone brought for sale is reported stolen or snatched, its IMEI number is flagged, and the handset is handed over to CPLC. Rizwan Irfan added that while the SOP is currently limited to Karachi, its expansion across Sindh could help recover many more stolen devices.

