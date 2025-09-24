Open Menu

Khalifa Bin Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Attends 2nd Social Care Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, attended the opening of the second edition of the Social Care Forum. The forum is organised by the Department of Community Development, in collaboration with Deloitte middle East, under the theme Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy.

Bringing together ministers, experts, and thought leaders from around the world, the forum positions Abu Dhabi as a leading center for global dialogue and innovation in social care.

The opening day featured a high-level session between Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, and Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development in Singapore, who discussed the future of the social sector and global approaches to policy development and government innovation.

Dr Al Khaili affirmed that the forum serves as a strategic platform to discuss the future of social care, build international partnerships, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s vision of an innovative, sustainable social sector, while enhancing quality of life and consolidating the emirate’s position as a global leader in social care.

The first day concluded with training workshops on artificial intelligence in social care, trauma-informed case management, and child and family wellbeing; offering practitioners practical tools to enhance their skills.

The day’s sessions highlighted Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for social innovation and policy development, advancing efforts to build inclusive and sustainable social care systems.

Bringing together ministers, experts, and academics from around the world, the forum reaffirmed its role as a pioneering platform for driving change and reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position at the center of the global dialogue on the future of social care.

