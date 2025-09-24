Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Urges IMF To Consider Flood Impact In Review

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

In a meeting with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, PM Shehbaz Sharif asked that the recent floods’ impact on Pakistan’s economy be included in the Fund’s review. Georgieva expressed solidarity with flood victims and praised Pakistan’s reform efforts.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to incorporate the economic impact of recent floods into its upcoming review of Pakistan’s economy.

The prime Minister made the request during a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the IMF’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan and acknowledged its timely support through various initiatives.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to meeting program targets and obligations, while stressing that flood-related challenges must be reflected in the review process.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan and highlighted the importance of accurate damage assessments for effective recovery measures. She also commended the Prime Minister’s resolve to implement strong macroeconomic policies.

