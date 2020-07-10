Khalifa bin Tahnoun congratulates children of martyrs on their success in 12th-grade exams

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2020) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, congratulated the children of several martyrs on their success in this year’s 12th-grade exams.

Through video conferencing, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun said, "I would like to congratulate you and your families on your success. You have completed an important and decisive period of your academic journey and your road to excellence and success. You are preparing to pursue a new period of hard work, to become the shield of the country and the builder of its bright future, supported by the UAE’s leadership."

"I am delighted to share the happiness of your success and excellence while you are enjoying the fruits of your hard work throughout the academic year," he added, stressing that knowledge is the foundation of the development, progress and stability of countries.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun urged the students to continue their efforts and meet the expectations of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who has always been keen to fulfil the needs of the families of martyrs and empower them.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan prioritised education when establishing the UAE, as he believed in its role in building and developing nations, he stressed, stating, "Due to Allah Almighty, the loyal citizens of the UAE have accomplished significant achievements for our precious country, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

He then praised the role of families in creating the suitable environment for students, as well as the work of teachers and academic staff during the remote learning experience caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, which imposed new methods of learning.