Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Receives Speaker Of Bahrain's Council Of Representatives At Wahat Al Karama

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Speaker of Bahrain&#039;s Council of Representatives at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, today received at Wahat Al Karama, Ahmed bin Salman Al Musalam, Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun and Al Musalam attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another as a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

They also went on a tour across the memorial, where the Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

Al Musalam expressed his respect for the UAE's martyrs in the visitor's log.

