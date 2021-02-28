UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalifa Bin Zayed Issues Two Resolutions To Form ADNOC's Board, Appoint The Managing Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:45 PM

Khalifa bin Zayed issues two resolutions to form ADNOC's board, appoint the managing director

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, in his capacity as Chairman of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, has issued a resolution to form the board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The board of directors includes H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh and Engineer Awaidha Murshed Al Marar.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed issued a second resolution appointing Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber as Managing Director of ADNOC, in addition to his current position as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Related Topics

Resolution Company Abu Dhabi Oil Sultan Ahmed

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

32 minutes ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

32 minutes ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution launches its new identity logo

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.