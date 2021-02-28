(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, in his capacity as Chairman of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs, has issued a resolution to form the board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The board of directors includes H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Jassem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh and Engineer Awaidha Murshed Al Marar.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed issued a second resolution appointing Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber as Managing Director of ADNOC, in addition to his current position as Chief Executive Officer of the company.