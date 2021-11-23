King of Jordan arrives in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) King Abdullah II of Jordan and his wife Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah arrived today on a visit to the UAE.

Upon arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport, the King of Jordan was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He was also received by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports board of Directors, and several officials.