Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

Mangla police on Wednesday rounded up a gang of motorcycle lifters and drug peddlers, recovering 15 stolen motorcycles and 710 grams of hashish from their possession

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Mangla police on Wednesday rounded up a gang of motorcycle lifters and drug peddlers, recovering 15 stolen motorcycles and 710 grams of hashish from their possession.

According to police, SHO Police Station Mangla Sadaqat Hussain with police team, conducted an operation at Sahib Chak and recovered 710 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused Adil Butt, resident of C-3, Mirpur, and Faisal Jamshed Gujjar, resident of Kot Jaimal.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused, a police spokesperson told media.

In another operation, 10 more stolen motorcycles were recovered from the arrested accused, Arsalan Shah Qaum Syed, a resident of Mangla Hamlet, who has been put in Police Station Mangla lockup.

Thus, Police Station Mangla has recovered a total of 15 motorcycles so far, while further investigations are underway, according to the spokesperson.

SSP Mirpur Khurram Iqbal, meanwhile, has congratulated Haji Sikandar Azam, DSP Headquarters; Sadaqat Hussain, SHO Mangla; and their team for the successful operations, expressing the hope that they would continue every possible effort to save the young generation from the scourge of drugs. Indiscriminate operations against drug traffickers should continue to be ensured.

Recovered stolen motorcycles will be handed over to the owners soon, the police spokesperson said.

APP/ahr/378