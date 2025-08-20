Open Menu

The Schedule For The PMS Phase-II Examinations Has Been Officially Issued By The PPSC

SanaUllah Nagra Published August 20, 2025 | 11:45 PM

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the PPSC

The schedule for the PMS (Ministerial Quota) Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission. Candidates will be required to attempt English and Urdu Essay papers

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The schedule for the PMS (Ministerial Quota) Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission. Candidates will be required to attempt English and urdu Essay papers.
Keeping in view the low number of candidates, the PMS Ministerial Quota Phase-II written examination will be conducted only in Lahore on 24th August.

Secretary Punjab Public Service Commission, Afzaal Ahmad, has directed the candidates to strictly follow the instructions given on their examination roll number slips.
More than 5,000 candidates will appear in this examination, whereas in Phase-I, over 15,000 candidates participated, of which more than 5,772 candidates qualified.

The PMS Ministerial Quota examination is open to government employees serving in Grade 1 to 16 in the Government of Punjab.
The Commission has also uploaded the official notification of the examination schedule on its website.

Secretary Afzaal Ahmad has instructed the candidates to strictly adhere to the guidelines mentioned on their roll number slips. Candidates will only be allowed to enter the examination center upon presenting their original CNIC, Passport, or Domicile Certificate.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab August PPSC Government

Recent Stories

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has ..

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the ..

44 seconds ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will b ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and u ..

47 seconds ago
 UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

16 minutes ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

19 minutes ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

31 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

19 minutes ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

19 minutes ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

19 minutes ago
 1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

19 minutes ago
 Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

13 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches monsoon tree ..

5 minutes ago
 Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' progra ..

Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' program with certificate awards

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education