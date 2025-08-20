The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the PPSC

The schedule for the PMS (Ministerial Quota) Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission. Candidates will be required to attempt English and Urdu Essay papers

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The schedule for the PMS (Ministerial Quota) Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission. Candidates will be required to attempt English and urdu Essay papers.

Keeping in view the low number of candidates, the PMS Ministerial Quota Phase-II written examination will be conducted only in Lahore on 24th August.

Secretary Punjab Public Service Commission, Afzaal Ahmad, has directed the candidates to strictly follow the instructions given on their examination roll number slips.

More than 5,000 candidates will appear in this examination, whereas in Phase-I, over 15,000 candidates participated, of which more than 5,772 candidates qualified.

The PMS Ministerial Quota examination is open to government employees serving in Grade 1 to 16 in the Government of Punjab.

The Commission has also uploaded the official notification of the examination schedule on its website.

Secretary Afzaal Ahmad has instructed the candidates to strictly adhere to the guidelines mentioned on their roll number slips. Candidates will only be allowed to enter the examination center upon presenting their original CNIC, Passport, or Domicile Certificate.