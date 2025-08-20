CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and ultrasonic technology similar to Japan Police.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to equip the Punjab Police with infrared and ultrasonic technology on the pattern of the Japanese Police

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided to equip the Punjab Police with infrared and ultrasonic technology on the pattern of the Japanese Police.

The Punjab Police will be equipped with a meticulous system for traffic management, accident control, and advance warning of weather conditions to the public. In the first phase, a pilot project will be launched in Lahore.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will officially launch the project on her return from her official visit to Japan.

She visited the National Police Crime Control Agency Head Office in Tokyo. She inspected various sections of the National Police Crime Control Agency.

She was briefed about the supervisory body of the Japanese police system.

It was apprised in the briefing that the National Police Crime Control Agency supervises the performance of the Imperial Guards of Japan. All departments of the Japanese Police are attached with the National Police Crime Control Agency.

The National Police Crime Control Agency also determines departmental policies of the Japanese Police.

The National Public Safety Commission is the supervisor of the National Police Crime Control Agency of Japan.

The National Police Crime Control Agency provides guidance to all other security departments during occurrence of emergency situations and natural disasters.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the National Police Crime Control Agency system and lauded that the law and order situation in Japan is worthy of emulation.

She outlined that the police system in Punjab is being streamlined on the modern pattern. The Punjab government has given a freehand to the Punjab police to deliver its duties in a professional manner.

She revealed that a new institution named Crime Control Department has been established to assist the Punjab Police and eliminate crimes from the province.

She maintained that the law and order situation in Punjab has improved significantly by establishing the Crime Control Department. She delineated that for the first time, the crime graph in Punjab has come down below 70 percent after the establishment of the Crime Control Department. She vowed that peace and development is her first and foremost mission.