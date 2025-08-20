PTI Founder Availing Facilities In Jail: Rana Sanaullah
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:48 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that founder Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is availing all required facilities in jail. The PTI founder is getting the facilities as per the orders of court and jail rules, he said while talking to a private television channel
In reply to a question about dialogue, he said PTI should come forward for talks. Dialogue is the option
for resolving political issues, he said. There are many ways to initiate talks with ruling party, he added.
