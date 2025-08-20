PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that founder Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is availing all required facilities in jail. The PTI founder is getting the facilities as per the orders of court and jail rules, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that founder Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is availing all required facilities in jail. The PTI founder is getting the facilities as per the orders of court and jail rules, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about dialogue, he said PTI should come forward for talks. Dialogue is the option

for resolving political issues, he said. There are many ways to initiate talks with ruling party, he added.