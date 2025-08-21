Minister Praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre In Lahore’s Tajpur Over Services
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2025 | 12:33 AM
Provincial lawmaker invites philanthropists to come forward and contribute to noble cause
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2025) Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr visited the Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre (MMDC) in Tajpura Housing Scheme, Lahore, where he reviewed healthcare facilities and ongoing welfare projects.
The minister was welcomed by the leadership of Al-Makki Al-Madni Community Welfare Foundation (MMCWF), which briefed him on the centre’s operations, achievements, and future plans.
During the visit, the minister inspected modern dialysis units, separate infection control wards for patients, and other facilities. He was informed that over 10,000 free dialysis sessions have been conducted so far, benefiting nearly 200 patients on a monthly basis. The centre has also recently introduced a third evening shift to accommodate more patients for timely treatment.
Commending the centre’s services, the minister said, “Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre is a model welfare institution truly serving underprivileged patients.
Philanthropists across the province must come forward and contribute to this noble cause.”
He further announced full departmental cooperation and financial support, stating that the Zakat and Ushr Department would strengthen the mission through funding to expand free healthcare access for patients.
The administration also shared plans to establish dedicated dialysis units for Hepatitis B, C, and HIV patients, alongside launching a diabetes and hypertension clinic and a College of Allied Health Sciences.
Relying entirely on donations and zakat, the MMDC appealed to the public to support its “One Donor – One Dialysis” campaign, which allows a donor to cover the cost of a patient’s dialysis session for Rs 8,000.
