Saudi Arabia Launches New 'Nusuk Umrah' Service To Streamline Visas, Travel For International Pilgrims
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 11:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) RIYADH, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched the Nusuk Umrah service on Wednesday, allowing international pilgrims to apply for Umrah visa and book services directly online.
Available on https://umrah.nusuk.sa/, the platform aims to improve service quality and enrich the pilgrim experience, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Nusuk Umrah is a new option for international Umrah pilgrims, complementing existing channels like accredited agents.
The service allows users to customise their trip by choosing from integrated packages or booking individual services such as visas, accommodation, transportation, and tours.
The launch of the service is part of the ministry’s efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by hosting a greater number of Muslims and providing high-quality and convenient services that enhance the Hajj journey, SPA said.
