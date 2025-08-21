Officers Of The 38th Senior Management Course Called On Dr Musadik Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, held an interactive session with officers of the 38th Senior Management Course on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, held an interactive session with officers of the 38th Senior Management Course on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the Minister apprised the participants of Pakistan’s ongoing mitigation and adaptation efforts to address climate change impacts, with particular focus on agriculture and food security.
He highlighted key initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry to strengthen resilience in climate-sensitive sectors and ensure sustainable food systems for the country’s growing population.
Dr Malik also drew attention to the pressing issues of water scarcity and low water productivity, underlining their direct link to food security challenges.
He emphasized the need for innovative, localized solutions to improve water use efficiency and agricultural productivity.
The discussion also centered on actionable steps that can be taken at the tehsil and district levels to enhance adaptation and resilience. The Minister underscored the role of local administration and communities in implementing practical measures that contribute to national climate and food security goals.
Recent Stories
Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik
FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas
The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the ..
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and u ..
Saudi Arabia launches new 'Nusuk Umrah' service to streamline visas, travel for ..
UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!
Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers
PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah
Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
147 held with contraband3 minutes ago
-
Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik3 minutes ago
-
FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and ultrasonic technology ..18 minutes ago
-
PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah15 minutes ago
-
Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: Federal Minister fo ..36 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued36 minutes ago
-
Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered30 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches monsoon tree plantation campaign ..22 minutes ago
-
Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' program with certificate awards22 minutes ago
-
King Charles expresses sympathy to PM Shehbaz following devastating monsoon floods22 minutes ago
-
The National Press Club (NPC), IBCC hold career counseling session for journalists22 minutes ago