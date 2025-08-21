Open Menu

Officers Of The 38th Senior Management Course Called On Dr Musadik Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, held an interactive session with officers of the 38th Senior Management Course on Tuesday

During the meeting, the Minister apprised the participants of Pakistan’s ongoing mitigation and adaptation efforts to address climate change impacts, with particular focus on agriculture and food security.

He highlighted key initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry to strengthen resilience in climate-sensitive sectors and ensure sustainable food systems for the country’s growing population.

Dr Malik also drew attention to the pressing issues of water scarcity and low water productivity, underlining their direct link to food security challenges.

He emphasized the need for innovative, localized solutions to improve water use efficiency and agricultural productivity.

The discussion also centered on actionable steps that can be taken at the tehsil and district levels to enhance adaptation and resilience. The Minister underscored the role of local administration and communities in implementing practical measures that contribute to national climate and food security goals.

