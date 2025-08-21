Japan’s July Exports 2.6% Down
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 02:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) TOKYO, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – Japan's exports saw their largest monthly drop in nearly four years in July, falling 2.6% from the previous year.
Government data released Wednesday shows that the downturn raises concerns for the country's export-dependent economy. The fall was sharper than the 2.1% contraction forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a 0.5% decline in June.
