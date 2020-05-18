UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait Announces 246 New Coronavirus Recoveries

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

Kuwait announces 246 new coronavirus recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced on Monday the recovery of 246 new coronavirus patients, bringing the tally to 4,339.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted a ministry press statement as saying that analyses and medical examinations and tests proved that these cases were cured of the coronavirus.

The recovered will be transferred to the hospital recuperation ward, pending their discharge within the next few days, it noted.

Related Topics

Kuwait Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sara Mehboob wants to make pair with Sania Mirza

9 seconds ago

Huawei 5G to Roll Out in 120 Car Models, Starting ..

25 minutes ago

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Rub ..

39 minutes ago

World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification ..

39 minutes ago

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in Janu ..

39 minutes ago

Coronavirus drives unemployment to new high in Jan ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.