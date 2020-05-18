Kuwait announces 246 new coronavirus recoveries

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry announced on Monday the recovery of 246 new coronavirus patients, bringing the tally to 4,339.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted a ministry press statement as saying that analyses and medical examinations and tests proved that these cases were cured of the coronavirus.

The recovered will be transferred to the hospital recuperation ward, pending their discharge within the next few days, it noted.