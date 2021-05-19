(@FahadShabbir)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Kuwait on Tuesday expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the gravely abusive remarks of the Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe against the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and their peoples.

In a statement carried out by Kuwait news Agency (KUNA), the Foreign Ministry said that Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Majdi Al Thufairi summoned today the charge d'affairs of the Lebanese embassy in Kuwait Hadi Hashim and handed him an official protest note including Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the Lebanese minister offenses which contradict the sisterly relations between Lebanon and the GCC states.