Kuwait Confirms 665 Cases, Nine Deaths From COVID-19

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that 665 persons more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 21,967.

Nine more deaths from COVID-19 took the death toll to 165, the Ministry's Spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad in statements to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, on Monday.

He added that 504 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 6,621.

