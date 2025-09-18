Open Menu

Kuwait Crude Oil Rises To $72.99 Pb

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Kuwait crude oil rises to $72.99 pb

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil edged 53 cents higher during Wednesday's trading to reach US$72.99 per barrel (pb) compared with US$72.46 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Thursday.

Brent futures lost 52 cents to $68.22 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped 47 cents to $64.05 pb, the Kuwait news Agency reported.

