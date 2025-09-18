Open Menu

CCTV Footage Of Firing Outside Actress Disha Patani’s House Surfaces

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:18 PM

BAREILLY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 20250 CCTV footage of the recent firing incident outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s residence has surfaced, sparking widespread concern among fans and on social media.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, around 3:30 am when two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire outside Patani’s home in Bareilly.

The footage clearly shows the attackers arriving on a motorbike, with one of them firing multiple shots at the actress’s house before fleeing the scene. The video has since gone viral on Indian media and social platforms, drawing sharp condemnation from Patani’s supporters.

Following the attack, notorious gangsters Rohit Godara and the Goldy Brar gang claimed responsibility through a social media post.

According to Indian media reports, the alleged motive behind the firing was linked to Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, who had reportedly made derogatory remarks against the gang’s spiritual leaders, Parmanand Maharaj and Anirudhacharya Maharaj.

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

