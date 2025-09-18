Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan captain admits that national team has yet to deliver its best performance

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Pakistan T20 captain Agha Salman has said that his team is fully prepared to face India in the upcoming Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

Speaking after Pakistan’s group-stage match, Salman admitted the side has yet to deliver its best performance. He praised Shaheen Afridi, calling him a “match-winner,” and highlighted spinner Abrar Ahmed’s consistent bowling contributions in every game.

“We are ready for the challenge against India in the Super Four,” Salman said. Pakistan and India are set to meet again on Sunday, September 21, in what promises to be another high-voltage encounter.

Both Pakistan and India have qualified for the next stage from Group A, with India still left to play its final group match against Oman tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Group B has produced a fascinating scenario. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh currently occupy the top two spots with four points each, while Afghanistan sits third with two points but a superior net run rate compared to Bangladesh.

If Afghanistan manages to defeat Sri Lanka, all three teams will be tied on points, and net run rate will determine which two sides advance to the Super Four.