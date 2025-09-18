Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) Pakistan secured their place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 41 runs in Dubai.

Pakistan’s innings got off to a shaky start as opener Saim Ayub departed without scoring. This marked his third consecutive duck in the tournament and fourth in a single month – a first for any batter. His opening partner Sahibzada Farhan also fell cheaply for just 5 runs.

Fakhar Zaman was the standout performer with a 36-ball half-century, while skipper Agha Salman contributed 20 off 27 balls. Shaheen Afridi provided late fireworks, smashing 29 runs off just 14 deliveries.

For UAE, Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4 wickets, while Simranjeet Singh bagged 3. In their chase, Rahul Chopra top-scored with 35 runs and Daru Prashar added 20, but the side fell well short of the target.

Pakistan’s bowling attack dominated, with Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf taking two wickets each to seal a comfortable victory.