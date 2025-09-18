Open Menu

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan Qualify  for Super Four By Beating UAE

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:49 AM

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

Batting first, Pakistan managed 146 runs in allotted 20 overs, and In reply, UAE’s batting lineup crumbled and team was bowled out for 105 runs in 18th over.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) Pakistan secured their place in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 41 runs in Dubai.

Batting first, Pakistan managed 146 runs in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, UAE’s batting lineup crumbled and the team was bowled out for 105 runs in the 18th over.

Pakistan’s innings got off to a shaky start as opener Saim Ayub departed without scoring. This marked his third consecutive duck in the tournament and fourth in a single month – a first for any batter. His opening partner Sahibzada Farhan also fell cheaply for just 5 runs.

Fakhar Zaman was the standout performer with a 36-ball half-century, while skipper Agha Salman contributed 20 off 27 balls. Shaheen Afridi provided late fireworks, smashing 29 runs off just 14 deliveries.

For UAE, Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4 wickets, while Simranjeet Singh bagged 3. In their chase, Rahul Chopra top-scored with 35 runs and Daru Prashar added 20, but the side fell well short of the target.

Pakistan’s bowling attack dominated, with Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf taking two wickets each to seal a comfortable victory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack UAE Dubai Daru United Arab Emirates Junaid Siddique Afridi Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by ..

Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify  for Super Four by beating UAE

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for fa ..

Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempt ..

Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians

9 hours ago
 Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza ..

Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..

9 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact

9 hours ago
 AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO

AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO

10 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisi ..

UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agre ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..

10 hours ago
 AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-dra ..

AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-draft container vessels for Caspi ..

10 hours ago
 Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off ..

Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off Tuesday at University of Shar ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports