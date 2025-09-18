Open Menu

Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In Islamabad, Other Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 11:08 AM

PMD says rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.  

ISLAMABAD: (Urdupoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 18th, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Islamabad and several other parts of the country.

The PMD said that the rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpours and hailstorms may occur at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most other parts of the country.

In Islamabad and its surrounding areas, more rain with thunderstorms is expected, with chances of hail at a few spots. Rain has also been forecast for Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal.

Similarly, showers with thunderstorms are likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Khushab, Sargodha, Narowal, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Kasur, and Gujranwala.

In Balochistan, partly cloudy weather is expected in southern districts, while light rain may occur in a few coastal areas of Sindh. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is forecast in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, and Battagram.

Other KP districts including Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, and Waziristan are also likely to receive rain with thunderstorms.

In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and rain are expected.

During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed across most parts of the country, though isolated rainfall was reported in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while light drizzle occurred in Karachi.

