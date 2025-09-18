Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In Islamabad, Other Areas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2025 | 11:08 AM
PMD says rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
ISLAMABAD: (Urdupoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 18th, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Islamabad and several other parts of the country.
The PMD said that the rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms is expected today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Heavy downpours and hailstorms may occur at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most other parts of the country.
In Islamabad and its surrounding areas, more rain with thunderstorms is expected, with chances of hail at a few spots. Rain has also been forecast for Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Jhelum, Attock, and Chakwal.
Similarly, showers with thunderstorms are likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Khushab, Sargodha, Narowal, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Kasur, and Gujranwala.
In Balochistan, partly cloudy weather is expected in southern districts, while light rain may occur in a few coastal areas of Sindh. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is forecast in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, and Battagram.
Other KP districts including Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, and Waziristan are also likely to receive rain with thunderstorms.
In Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and rain are expected.
During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed across most parts of the country, though isolated rainfall was reported in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while light drizzle occurred in Karachi.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact
AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO
UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore3 days ago
-
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept163 days ago
-
Hot & dry weather likely to prevail across most parts of country7 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for most parts of country8 days ago
-
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours8 days ago
-
Heavy rains expected across Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan; PMD issues flood warning9 days ago
-
Heavy rain lashes Lahore10 days ago
-
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floods13 days ago
-
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility14 days ago
-
Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, floods likely until September 515 days ago
-
Cloudy weather with scattered rain forecast for Lahore16 days ago