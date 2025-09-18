Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2025) Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is once again set to showcase his world-class talent as he enters the final of the World Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place today.

Arshad Nadeem, who created history by winning Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics, has consistently proven himself as one of the finest javelin throwers in the world. His upcoming appearance in the final has sparked excitement among fans and experts alike, as he prepares to go head-to-head against some of the sport’s biggest Names.

The final is expected to be a high-intensity contest, with Nadeem not only facing his long-standing rival, India’s Neeraj Chopra, but also five other top-tier international athletes. Chopra, currently the reigning Olympic champion, is regarded as one of the strongest contenders, but experts believe Nadeem has the ability to rise to the challenge.

Dr. Asad Abbas, Nadeem’s personal physician and rehabilitation specialist, expressed optimism about his performance. He noted that if Nadeem combines his natural passion with composure, he possesses the potential to achieve the extraordinary feat of throwing the javelin up to 100 meters. Such a milestone would set a new benchmark in the sport.

In the qualifying round, Nadeem delivered a powerful performance with an impressive 85.28-meter throw, comfortably securing his place in the final. His consistent form and determination have raised hopes of another medal-winning performance that could bring further glory to Pakistan on the world stage.

As the nation rallies behind him, Arshad Nadeem stands just one step away from reaffirming his position among the global elite of athletics. Today’s final will be a defining moment, not only for his career but also for Pakistan’s growing reputation in international sports.