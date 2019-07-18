Kuwait oil price down to $64.87 pb

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$1.30 to $64.87 per barrel on Wednesday compared to $66.17 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$1.30 to $64.87 per barrel on Wednesday compared to $66.17 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Thursday.

According to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, the price of the Brent Blend crude went down by 69 cents to reach $63.66 pb, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down 84 cents to settle at $56.78 pb.